Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1.7%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97). Approximately 99,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 521,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £284.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 23.59 and a quick ratio of 23.53.

About Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.