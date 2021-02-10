USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Announces Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.00-$6.45 EPS.

Shares of USNA traded up $11.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. 1,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,564. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

