Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.86

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 7022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

