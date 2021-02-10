Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.39. Uxin shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 479,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

