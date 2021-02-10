V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.