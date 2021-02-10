Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale’s iron ore production for 2020 was 300.4 million tons (Mt), in-line with the guidance of 300-305 Mt. Production levels for nickel and cobalt increased in 2020, while that of iron ore, copper, manganese and coal were down. This can primarily be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rendered operations at certain mines unfeasible. Backed by the start-up of the new iron ore assets, Vale expects to achieve 350 Mt capacity by 2021-end. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. High iron ore prices, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, and ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

