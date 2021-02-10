Validity Achieves Market Cap of $8.68 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Validity has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 71% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,232,890 coins and its circulating supply is 4,213,560 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

