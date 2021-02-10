Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

