Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $110.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

