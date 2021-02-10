Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $505.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $522.90. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

