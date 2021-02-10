Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.44

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.44 and last traded at $217.09, with a volume of 2802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $12,245,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

