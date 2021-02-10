Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Valvoline stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $353,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

