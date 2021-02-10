Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,822.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,662.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

