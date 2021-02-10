Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.78

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.78 and last traded at $184.90, with a volume of 1528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.77.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.