Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $127,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $247,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 408,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

