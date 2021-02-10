Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

