Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,633.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

