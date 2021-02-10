Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $357.0-366.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.07 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.16-0.03 EPS.

VRNS opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $203.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Shares of Varonis Systems are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.95.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

