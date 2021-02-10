Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. The company traded as high as $203.99 and last traded at $195.59, with a volume of 27797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.18.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

