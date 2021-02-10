Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,589,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.