Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,057,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,113,295. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $922.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.