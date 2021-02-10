Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $304.44 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $276.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

