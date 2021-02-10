Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $93,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,945 shares of company stock worth $9,001,581. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.