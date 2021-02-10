VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.45. VerifyMe shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 15,814 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on VerifyMe in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 1,561.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 154.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in VerifyMe by 72.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

