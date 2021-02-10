VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading 16% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s stock price traded up 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.64. 443,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 242,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 1,561.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

