Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 371.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.