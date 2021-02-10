Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.32

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 5329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

