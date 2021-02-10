VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $14.57 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $8,763.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.01134499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.57 or 0.05667427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00031209 BTC.

About VestChain

VEST is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

