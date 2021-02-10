VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) Shares Down 5%

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.74. 8,567,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 5,817,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VG Acquisition stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,011,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.56% of VG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

