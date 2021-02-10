VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 143,075 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano purchased 143,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$301,315.95 ($215,225.68).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 91,200 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$197,904.00 ($141,360.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

