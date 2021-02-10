VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 344.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

