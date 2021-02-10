Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 425,196 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $40,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

