Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,829 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of CF Industries worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

