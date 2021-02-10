Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,548 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.