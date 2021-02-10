Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.90 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

