Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.94 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of The J. M. Smucker worth $41,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

SJM stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

