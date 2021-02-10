Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 642,216 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $36,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISBC. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

ISBC opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

