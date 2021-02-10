Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 445,349 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

