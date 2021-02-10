Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,275 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

