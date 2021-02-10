Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 52,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,075. Vinci has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

