Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.55

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 22450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,300.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

