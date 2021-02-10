Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.45. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

