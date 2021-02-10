Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Virtusa stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

