Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Shares Up 71.3%

Shares of Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) shot up 71.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. 18,121,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 8,943,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Vivos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

