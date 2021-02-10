Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 132.48 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £35.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

