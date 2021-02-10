Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

