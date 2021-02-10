Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNT opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

