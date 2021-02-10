Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WKCMF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 121. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

