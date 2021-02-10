Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,578 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

