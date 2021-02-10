Wade G W & Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

ZS opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

